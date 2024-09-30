GACHAGUA begs RUTO to order MPs to drop his impeachment motion - Tells Kenyans to pray for the President!





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded with President William Ruto to intervene and stop Members of Parliament from proceeding with plans to impeach him.

Speaking on Sunday at a church service in Meru County, Gachagua defended himself against plans to impeach him following an alleged fallout with President William Ruto and his allies.

The second in command urged the clergy to pray for the president and his Kenya Kwanza administration for sanity to prevail.

"It is my hope that sanity will prevail, we tone down on the politics of division and we work for Kenyans.

"We were elected two years ago and we have not yet done the work that we promised to do," Gachagua stated.

The second in command asked those planning to impeach him to respect the people's will, arguing that he was elected with Ruto on a joint ticket and should be allowed to complete their 5-year term.

"The will of the people was that we lead them for five years, let us respect that will of the people. Let's avoid politics of division, politics of hatred," Gachagua said.

