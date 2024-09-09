Was WAVINYA NDETI caught smuggling Sh 657 million she had allegedly looted in Machakos to the UK? - Here is the painful truth





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti has clarified reports claiming she was detained in the United Kingdom for smuggling Sh657 million allegedly stolen from Machakos County.

Online reports claimed that a UK bank refused to accept large sums of cash from Ndeti due to concerns about the money's legitimacy.

In a statement on Sunday, the governor denied the allegations, terming them as misinformation by political detractors.

"It is demeaning and an insult to the intelligence of the people of Machakos and Kenya to imagine that I would smuggle hundreds of millions of shillings on my person to the United Kingdom and that I have been detained.

"Those fabricating falsity are clearly ignorant of the robust nature of UK Customs/Border Control and Financial Institutions.

"I can confirm that my family and I are safe and sound and remain in good standing both home and abroad," the statement read in part.

She further said she intends to identify, pursue, and bring before the law all those peddling baseless rumours and fake news.

"This amounts to defamation and misuse of electronic media to spread falsehoods.

"Such malicious misinformation has created perceptions about me and my family members that endanger our lives.

"Let the authors of this narrative be warned that should anything happen to any member of my family or myself, you shall be held personally responsible," Ndeti said.

