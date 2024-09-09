Please be professionals and don’t be used by politicians to settle scores – GACHAGUA tells DCI officers





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) not to be used by politicians to settle political scores.

Speaking during a church service in Embakasi Central, Nairobi County, on Sunday, Gachagua said DCI officers are taking the country backward when they are used by politicians to abduct and harass innocent Kenyans.

"The DCI should not take the country backward on harassment of political leaders.

"They must be professional and deal with crime in accordance with the law.

"Using the Constitution, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), and the Evidence Act, they will be more professional," Gachagua stated.

The second in command said Kenyans are supreme and deserve to be respected and listened to without discrimination.

"Good leadership is listening to the people, getting their views and aspirations.

"I want to encourage leaders to, please, listen to the people and align with their aspirations. Also, be truthful. Kenyans are intelligent and can no longer be cheated," Gachagua said.

