WAS MUTAHI NGUNYI hired by RUTO to solely attack GACHAGUA? - See his latest statement that may cause panic in the Mt Kenya region





Tuesday, September 3, 2024

As the highest-ranking official from the Mt. Kenya region in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, Gachagua has claimed to be the region's political kingpin - a claim that Mutahi Ngunyi strongly disagrees with.

In a post on X, Ngunyi said Mt Kenya residents have not accepted Gachagua as their leader despite attempting to impose himself on them.

Ngunyi further said even if Kikuyus reject Ruto, Luo, and Luhya communities are embracing him and they are ready to support Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

The political scientist added that the political bromance between Raila Odinga and Ruto, currently in China, may strengthen further when former President Uhuru Kenyatta joins the two former political rivals in Dubai.

