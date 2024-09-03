KALONZO MUSYOKA declares that he will officially vie for president in 2027 using Azimio One Kenya Alliance party





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has officially declared that he will vie for presidency under the Azimio One Kenya Alliance party ticket in 2027.

Speaking at the Akamba Cultural Festival in Mombasa on Saturday, Kalonzo said that all parties affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja Coalition have agreed that he should run for the top seat in 2027.

"They've said that the leader of the Wiper Democratic Movement will vie for the president's seat in 2027 within Azimio. On that matter, people have agreed," Kalonzo declared.

The former Vice President also announced that the coalition leaders had all agreed to name him the country's official opposition leader.

Kalonzo further asserted that the coalition has no plan whatsoever to join the Kenya Kwanza government.

He also used the opportunity to urge opposition politicians to stay resolute and hold the government accountable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST