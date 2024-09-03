Lawyer AHMEDNASIR admits RAILA ODINGA faces a herculean task in defeating Djibouti’s candidate MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF in the AUC race.





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga faces a tough challenge in defeating Djibouti’s candidate, Mahamoud Youssouf, in the race for the African Union Chairperson seat.

Raila Odinga and Mahamoud Youssouf are the front runners in the race to succeed Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat, who has led the African Union Commission since 2017.

Mahamoud Youssouf has already been endorsed by 27 French-speaking countries and 10 Islamic-speaking nations, while Raila Odinga has the backing of 19 countries.

In a social media post, Ahmednasir admitted that while Raila Odinga is a giant on the continental stage, Djibouti’s candidate, Mahamoud Youssouf, is a formidable contender who will give him a tough challenge.

“Hon Raila is a giant on the continental stage. But I think it would be a great mistake to underestimate Djibouti's candidate. I think he is a formidable candidate,” Ahmednasir wrote on X( formerly Twitter).

The Kenyan DAILY POST