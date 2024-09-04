WANJIGI says RUTO can only be compared to HITLER and IDI AMIN over the killing and abduction of Gen Zs.





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Prominent Kenyan businessman and politician Jimmy Wanjigi has compared President William Ruto to ruthless world dictators who butchered their citizens to satisfy their egos for power and wealth.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wanjigi, a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime headed by Ruto, stated that the atrocities that Ruto has been committing against Kenyans and especially the youths can only be compared to what Adolf Hitler, Idi Amini, Pol Pot, Slobodan Milosevic did to their citizens.

Wanjigi further accused Ruto of being a dictator who uses violence to impose fear on people for exercising their rights.

“Kenyans must never forget Ruto was a suspect at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"President Ruto is hypocritically mocking, laughing, and demeaning the abducted, disappeared, and murdered sons and daughters of this country and their loved ones who are painfully crying daily,” said Wanjigi.

"The only crime they have committed is exercising their constitutional and democratic right peacefully and unarmed.

"We must never yield to Ruto's tyranny. President Ruto's cruelty, brutality, and dictatorship can only be compared to that of Adolf Hitler, Slobodan Milosevic, Pol Pot, Idi Amin, and Omar Al Bashir among other such sadistic despots."

The 2022 presidential aspirant went on to express empathy for the families whose kin were abducted or killed, saying the country was moving in the wrong direction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST