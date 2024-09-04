I was not consulted by RUTO when he named his cabinet – KARUNGO WA THANG’WA dismisses ICHUNG’WAH’s assertions





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Kiambu County Senator, Karungo Wa Thang’wa, has dismissed claims by National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah that all Kiambu County Members of Parliament were consulted when President William Ruto named Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

On Monday, Ichung’wah, also the Kikuyu MP, said all Kiambu MPs were consulted before he named Mwihia head of the Agriculture docket.

However, Thwang’wa, speaking on Tuesday, dismissed Ichung’wah’s claims, stating that he was not consulted and did not receive an invitation to be part of any such process.

"As an MP representing Kiambu County as their Senator, I want to clarify that I was not consulted in the selection of the new Cabinet Secretary from our county, nor was I invited to participate in that process.

"It is misleading for the Kikuyu MP to suggest that all Kiambu MPs were involved. If I had been consulted, I would not have proposed the current CS for Agriculture, as I am not familiar with him," Thang'wa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST