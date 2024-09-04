KALONZO reveals how RUTO plans to silence Gen Zs completely – "There will be no protests, no matter what!"





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has exposed a nefarious plot by President William Ruto to silence the young generation in the country, who have been demanding accountability and good governance from his administration.

In June and July, millions of young protesters took to the streets, nearly toppling the Ruto regime.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto's new plan to stop protests involves equipping youths who join the National Youth Service (NYS) with basic firearm handling skills.

Kalonzo accused Ruto of being scared, alleging that he wants to use the NYS to kill and abduct young protesters who oppose his administration.

“To ensure that there will be no nationwide protests… now he wants to arm the young men and women in the NYS. This is clear because they have announced it openly,” Kalonzo said.

“This we shall not accept. The idea of the National Youth Service was not to create another military force but a service to help in building the nation while at the same time sharpening their vocational skills and knowledge to serve the country,” Kalonzo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST