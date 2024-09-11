WAIRIMU KIMANI issues a public apology to Bishop KIENGEI and DAMA over the leaked audio - Blames a trusted friend for leaking it.





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Renowned social media personality Wairimu Kimani has issued a public apology to Bishop Ben Kiengei of JCM church and his colleague Damaris Dama, following the leaked audio that went viral.

Wairimu noted that the audio had caused immense pain to Dama and Kiengei and asked for their forgiveness.

The US-based social media personality said the phone conversation between her and Dama badmouthing Kiengei was recorded by a friend she trusted without her knowledge.

The unnamed friend then leaked the audio on social media.

She revealed that she is taking legal action against her friend for invading her privacy.

Check out her full post





