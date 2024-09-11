KARANGU MURAYA’s slay queen girlfriend, CAROL KIM, reportedly gave birth 2 weeks ago even as it emerges that he has abandoned his Akorino wife for the ‘yellow yellow ‘damsel.





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Popular Akorino singer and commercial philanthropist Karangu Muraya reportedly welcomed his first child with his slay queen girlfriend Carol Kim two weeks ago.

Word on the street has it that Karangu has abandoned his Akorino wife Trizah and spends most of his time at his girlfriend’s residence.

Insiders reveal that Karangu built Carol a house along Ruiru bypass and bought her a car.

Karangu’s wife has been suffering in silence at their Gatundu matrimonial home, with reports indicating that he subjects her to physical abuse.

He also doesn’t allow her to have friends, leaving her wallowing in loneliness as she struggles with her marital woes.

An audio of Karangu’s wife breaking down as she narrated her marital woes to a friend has since surfaced on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.