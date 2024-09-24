Video of Masinga MP JOSHUA MBITHI launching a toilet causes an uproar on social media.

Tuesday, September
24, 2024 - Masinga Member of Parliament Joshua Mbithi went to a school in
his constituency and launched a toilet amid pomp and colour.
He gathered pupils and teachers around the newly constructed
toilet and cut a ribbon to launch the toilet officially.
The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most
people criticizing him for holding a ceremony to open a simple toilet.
Watch the video.
Look at how Masinga Constituency Member of Parliament Joshua Mbithi Mwalyo launched a Toilet😪— Lilac Mwesh (@lilacmwesh) September 23, 2024
Mkiomba mkumbuke watu wa nyumbani 🤦🤦we really have a long way to go pic.twitter.com/iJURIEkbP0
