Video of Masinga MP JOSHUA MBITHI launching a toilet causes an uproar on social media.





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Masinga Member of Parliament Joshua Mbithi went to a school in his constituency and launched a toilet amid pomp and colour.

He gathered pupils and teachers around the newly constructed toilet and cut a ribbon to launch the toilet officially.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people criticizing him for holding a ceremony to open a simple toilet.

Watch the video.

Look at how Masinga Constituency Member of Parliament Joshua Mbithi Mwalyo launched a Toilet😪

Mkiomba mkumbuke watu wa nyumbani 🤦🤦we really have a long way to go pic.twitter.com/iJURIEkbP0 — Lilac Mwesh (@lilacmwesh) September 23, 2024

