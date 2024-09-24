Video of Masinga MP JOSHUA MBITHI launching a toilet causes an uproar on social media.


Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Masinga Member of Parliament Joshua Mbithi went to a school in his constituency and launched a toilet amid pomp and colour.

He gathered pupils and teachers around the newly constructed toilet and cut a ribbon to launch the toilet officially.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people criticizing him for holding a ceremony to open a simple toilet.

Watch the video.

 

