COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI urges RUTO to order GACHAGUA’s arrest - Remember he also asked UHURU to jail RUTO in 2021!





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged President William Ruto to order the arrest of his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, calling him a nuisance to the country.

Commenting on Monday about Gachagua's impending impeachment, Atwoli suggested that the position of Deputy President should be changed from a running mate to an appointee of the President.

The long-serving trade unionists argued that the country would have less drama with the deputy being an appointee.

"I said earlier that the position of deputy president must remain of appointment, being appointed by the president.

"And we know this sarcasm here. The deputy president should be an appointee of the president, not a running mate. Because when he becomes a running mate, he thinks he's also a president," Atwoli said.

Atwoli suggested that Gachagua should be arrested for publicly opposing the Kenya Kwanza government agenda.

"He must be arrested. If it were our KANU government, we would have arrested him in the morning.

" You can't contradict government policies, contradict your own president, contradict everything," Atwoli said.

