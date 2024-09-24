Endorse RAILA ODINGA for President in 2027 if he loses AUC seat – UDA MP DAVID SANKOK shocks RUTO

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP David Ole Sankok has challenged President William Ruto to support ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2027 presidential elections if he fails to secure the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.
Speaking over the weekend,
Sankok declared that if Raila loses the AUC bid, Ruto should apply the same
energy he is using to campaign for Baba’s AU candidacy to support him in the
2027 general elections.
"In the unlikely event that
Raila is defeated in Addis Ababa, I will plead with my President William Ruto
to marshal the same energy and machinery he is using to campaign for Raila for
AUC chairmanship to campaign for Baba to be the 6th President of Kenya in 2027.
"Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua can be Raila's running mate because William Ruto is beyond that
position," Sankok remarked.
The lawmaker claimed that
President Ruto has confirmed that Raila is a king after being endorsed by the
East African Community (EAC) member states.
"William Ruto has now
confirmed that Raila Odinga is a king. Eight member states of the EAC
economic bloc have reaffirmed that Baba is the best leader by fronting him as
its sole candidate for the AUC chairmanship," he stated.
His remarks come as President Ruto works to secure support for Raila in the AU seat, especially after involving him in recent international visits.
Raila will face three
candidates; Djibouti's Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Anil
Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius, and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments