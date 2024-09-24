Endorse RAILA ODINGA for President in 2027 if he loses AUC seat – UDA MP DAVID SANKOK shocks RUTO





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP David Ole Sankok has challenged President William Ruto to support ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2027 presidential elections if he fails to secure the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Speaking over the weekend, Sankok declared that if Raila loses the AUC bid, Ruto should apply the same energy he is using to campaign for Baba’s AU candidacy to support him in the 2027 general elections.

"In the unlikely event that Raila is defeated in Addis Ababa, I will plead with my President William Ruto to marshal the same energy and machinery he is using to campaign for Raila for AUC chairmanship to campaign for Baba to be the 6th President of Kenya in 2027.

"Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua can be Raila's running mate because William Ruto is beyond that position," Sankok remarked.

The lawmaker claimed that President Ruto has confirmed that Raila is a king after being endorsed by the East African Community (EAC) member states.

"William Ruto has now confirmed that Raila Odinga is a king. Eight member states of the EAC economic bloc have reaffirmed that Baba is the best leader by fronting him as its sole candidate for the AUC chairmanship," he stated.

His remarks come as President Ruto works to secure support for Raila in the AU seat, especially after involving him in recent international visits.

Raila will face three candidates; Djibouti's Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius, and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar.

