VIDEO of a luxurious hotel that RUTO is constructing in Shanzu emerges - He has contracted Indians to build the multimillion beach hotel! No locals.





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - President William Ruto is expanding his multibillion business empire by reportedly setting up a multimillion beach hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa.

A Tiktoker went to the site and recorded a video of the luxurious hotel that is under construction and lamented that the President had hired Indians to work on the project.

“Ruto cannot give jobs to the locals. He has contracted Indians to build his hotel,” he laments.

Popular social media commentator Francis Gaitho shared the video on his X account and launched a scathing attack on Ruto, claiming that he is using proceeds of crime to build the hotel.

Gaitho further called out Ruto for hiring foreigners to construct his hotel instead of creating jobs for the locals.

“With his proceeds of crime, William Ruto is constructing a hotel in Shanzu Mombasa.

"But he doesn’t even trust Kenyan labor and expertise that he’s using foreign workers.

"And you as young people expect him to create jobs for you?” he tweeted.

