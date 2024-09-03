"Don't talk ill of your mother to impress another woman," - Furious GACHAGUA slams ICHUNG’WAH.





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, for what he termed as airing Mt Kenya’s dirty laundry in public during the concluded President William Ruto’s Nyanza tour.

Speaking in Meru County on Sunday, Gachagua called out Ichungwa for failing to measure his words in front of the visitors.

To drive his point home, Gachagua used a disabled woman analogy where he argued that a man cannot go out and expose his mother’s weaknesses to please his mother-in-law.

The second in command thus insisted that it was not right for the leaders to air their differences for their own political interests while neglecting the region’s interests.

“I want to ask our young leaders to be measured when they speak about their community when they are outside with the visitors,” Gachagua stated.

He added, "Hata kama iko shida nyumbani, hio ni mambo ya kupeleka nje? Hata kama mama yako akona macho moja na umeenda ugenini na umepata msichana mrembo, you don’t go to talk ill of your mother to please the mother of the girl you want to marry" (Even if there are issues at home, do you air them outside? Even if your mother has one eye and you find a pretty girl, you don't speak ill of your mother to impress the girl's mother).

During the Nyanza function, Ichungwah attacked the DP for laying traps at the State House for Raila Odinga.

The MP noted that anyone who sets traps for Raila will only end up ensnared by the same traps.

