LSK issues a statement after RUTO’s 'goons' threatened KAMEME TV reporter CATHERINE WANJERI who was shot in July during Gen Z protests





Tuesday, September 9, 2024 - Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has issued a statement following claims by Kameme TV journalist Catherine Wanjeri that police officers who shot her during the Gen Z demonstrations in July were now threatening her.

In a post made on her X account on Tuesday, replying to a newsfeed regarding the threats, Odhiambo called for action.

"This should be investigated, the media should not be intimidated especially a victim of police brutality!" she said.

In an interview with K24 TV on Monday, Wanjeri said she was fearing for her life.

She stated that she believes those threatening her want her to drop the case regarding her shooting, allegedly by police.

Wanjeri said at some point, she contemplated dropping the case, pointing out that she feared for the well-being of her family too.

"Nimecontemplate kuachana na hii kesi kwa sababu unajua ukiachana na kesi huyo mtu ameacha kukuandama," she said.

Wanjeri, however, said she has been receiving support from the Nakuru Journalists Association since she was at the hospital and dropping the case would be letting them down.

