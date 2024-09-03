LSK issues a statement after RUTO’s 'goons' threatened KAMEME TV reporter CATHERINE WANJERI who was shot in July during Gen Z protests

Tuesday, September 9, 2024 - Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has issued a statement following claims by Kameme TV journalist Catherine Wanjeri that police officers who shot her during the Gen Z demonstrations in July were now threatening her.
In a post made on her X account
on Tuesday, replying to a newsfeed regarding the threats, Odhiambo called for
action.
"This should be investigated,
the media should not be intimidated especially a victim of police
brutality!" she said.
In an interview with K24 TV on
Monday, Wanjeri said she was fearing for her life.
She stated that she believes those threatening her want her to drop the case regarding her shooting, allegedly by police.
Wanjeri said at some point, she
contemplated dropping the case, pointing out that she feared for the well-being
of her family too.
"Nimecontemplate kuachana
na hii kesi kwa sababu unajua ukiachana na kesi huyo mtu ameacha
kukuandama," she said.
Wanjeri, however, said she has
been receiving support from the Nakuru Journalists Association since she was at
the hospital and dropping the case would be letting them down.
