Video of Garsen MP ALI WARIO landing in an impoverished village aboard a private chopper - The same village was plagued by floods not long ago.





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Garsen Member of Parliament Ali Wario Guyo was filmed landing in a poverty-stricken village within his constituency aboard a private chopper.

The MP splashed hundreds of thousands to hire the chopper despite his constituents living in abject poverty, with some lacking basic commodities.

The village where he landed in a chopper was plagued by floods not long ago.

Wario and other leaders from the marginalized communities live lavishly as the locals face economic hardships.

Watch the video.

Garsen MP Ali Wario Guyo who hails from one of the most marginalized regions recently touched down in a private helicopter for a wedding in a village that not long ago was under water due to floods. pic.twitter.com/6mOzUXIroZ — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) September 19, 2024

