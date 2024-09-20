Senator AARON CHERUIYOT accused of ‘preying on’ young ladies desperately looking for jobs in his office (VIDEO).


Friday, September 20, 2024 - Kericho Senator and Majority Leader in the Senate, Aaron Cheruiyot, has been accused of taking advantage of young ladies looking for jobs in his office.

According to a disgruntled lady who was among a group of youth who staged protests at the Senator’s office, female job seekers are not hired on merit.

The Senator and other high-ranking officials in his office demand ‘special favours’ from female jobseekers.

Most ladies give in to the demands to secure jobs.

