Senator AARON CHERUIYOT accused of ‘preying on’ young ladies desperately looking for jobs in his office (VIDEO).





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Kericho Senator and Majority Leader in the Senate, Aaron Cheruiyot, has been accused of taking advantage of young ladies looking for jobs in his office.

According to a disgruntled lady who was among a group of youth who staged protests at the Senator’s office, female job seekers are not hired on merit.

The Senator and other high-ranking officials in his office demand ‘special favours’ from female jobseekers.

Most ladies give in to the demands to secure jobs.

Watch video.

Kericho ladies wanasema ukitaka kazi Kwa ofisi ya Aaron Cheruiyot lazima utoe nguo. Not my words pic.twitter.com/IX9lI10QMj — Yoko (@Kibet_bull) September 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.