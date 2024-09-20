GACHAGUA breaks silence over his looming impeachment as he indirectly hits out at RUTO for orchestrating the evil plans to replace him with KINDIKI





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at a section of MPs over plans to table an impeachment motion to oust him from his current position.

Addressing traders at the Marikiti Market in Nairobi, Gachagua claimed he received information about plans to oust and replace him with a puppet (Interior CS Kithure Kindiki).

However, he said the evil plans will fail.

He noted that it was impossible to impeach him, pointing out that he was elected by voters, not appointed by President William Ruto as many might think.

"They're threatening me that they will mobilize MPs to kick me out and install their puppet.

"They have given these MPs money to sell me fear," Gachagua claimed.

"I was elected by Kenyans and they are the ones to remove me from my seat when the time comes," he added.

The Deputy President's allies, at the same event also took turns criticizing Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah for constantly disrepecting and disparaging Gachagua in public forums.

Sources privy to the information revealed that the Kenya Kwanza leadership in the National Assembly had already received an impeachment motion against the second in command.

However, the reports further suggested that over fifty lawmakers from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Wiper Party, and Independent parties met on the night of September 16 in a bid to stop Gachagua's ouster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST