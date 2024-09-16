Video of GACHAGUA and KINDIKI having a chat at Kenya School of Government on Monday – Check their body language!





Monday, September 16, 2024 - A video clip has emerged of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, having a chat at Kenya School of Government on Monday.

Gachagua and Kindiki are currently engaged in a high-octane supremacy war in their bid to control the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Last week, 69 MPs from Kiambu, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Nakuru, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties endorsed Kindiki as the region's political kingpin.

Over the weekend, 500 elders from Tharaka, Embu, and Meru also endorsed Kindiki and distanced themselves from Gachagua.

Gachagua and Kindiki's fierce supremacy battles have sharply divided the Mt Kenya region into two factions: Mt Kenya East led by Kindiki and Mt Kenya West led by Gachagua.

However, on Monday Gachagua and Kindiki were spotted engaging in small talk outside the KSG offices.

Here is the video.

Guess what Kindiki and Dp Gachagua were discussing....Nothing to do with Adani n JKIA..pic.twitter.com/5h5VSp5aFY — Henry Kabogo 💧 ❄ 🇰🇪 (@Kabogo_Henry) September 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST