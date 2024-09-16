GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA slams RUTO for ‘misusing women’ as she calls out the Kenya Kwanza Government.





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has accused President William Ruto of using women and then discarding them like tissue paper.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Wamuchomba called out Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Government for using women for political clout and then abandoning them after elections.

According to Wamuchomba, one of the Kenya Kwanza Government’s biggest mistakes is leaving women behind.

She accused the President of using gimmicks to entice women during the campaigns, seemingly to give the impression that women’s needs would be prioritized.

“As a woman leader, the reason why I actually joined the party was because I believed in the women’s political space,” Wamuchomba said.

However, she expressed her disappointment and regrets in Ruto’s government for failing to adhere to the two-thirds gender rule despite several promises during campaigns.

Referring to a Women Charter signed at the Railways Club, Wamuchomba said that Ruto had committed himself to ensure all sectors in the government, including both parliaments, the cabinet, and counties achieved the two-thirds gender rule.

She noted that none of those promises have come to pass despite the National Assembly having supposedly held the two-thirds gender rule debate 8 times.

She believes this reflects a lack of genuine effort from the government.

“I sympathise with the women of Kenya. The women of Kenya are used as the catalyst of politics. Look at the way women dance, women dress and attend meetings.”

“Right now, I’m seeing Kenya Kwanza are reviving Inua Mama and the men are pegging into Inua Mama activities to go and do their dirty tribal politics,” she stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST