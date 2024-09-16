This is what MIGUNA MIGUNA has said after GACHAGUA skipped RUTO’s function in Nyeri – The ‘General’ sees far like a giraffe





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has weighed in after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua skipped President William Ruto’s event in Nyeri on Sunday.

The president attended a church service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA), Central West Archdiocese, Nyeri County.

However, Rigathi Gachagua was conspicuously missing at Ruto's event, despite Nyeri being his home county.

The seat reserved for the Deputy President remained unoccupied for hours before Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina Mathenge took it.

Some Kenyans, particularly state-sponsored bloggers, labeled it as undermining the presidency, while others suggested that the Deputy President was occupied elsewhere.

But Miguna, in a post on X, claimed this was a political maneuver by the “butcher of Sugoi” to distract Kenyans from issues of accountability and the abductions and killings perpetrated by his government.

