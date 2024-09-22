US Sheriff guns down judge in his chambers







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A Kentucky sheriff has been arrested in connection with the fatal sho0ting of a district judge inside a courthouse on Thursday, September 20.

District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was found with multiple gunsh0ts and he was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines shot Mullins after an argument inside the judge’s chambers, according to state police.

Stines has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, state police added. CNN is trying to determine whether Stines has retained an attorney.

“There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Facebook post.

The shooting took place at the Letcher County courthouse in Whitesburg, Kentucky, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said at a Thursday evening news conference.

While other people were in the building at the time, no one else was inside the judge’s chambers and no other injuries were reported.

Stines turned himself in after the shooting and was arrested at the scene without incident.

He is cooperating with authorities, Gayheart said.

There are cameras inside the building and all witnesses will be interviewed, the trooper added.

“This community is small in nature, and we’re all shaken,” Gayheart said about the shooting.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman indicated Thursday his office will work with Jackie Steele, the commonwealth’s attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, as special prosecutors on the case.

“We will fully investigate and pursue justice,” Coleman said.