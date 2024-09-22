It was dirty and everything was worn out - Man shares his disappointing first class experience while flying Air India







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A man has shared his disappointing first-class experience while flying with Air India, citing poor hygiene and worn-out amenities.

According to the passenger, the condition of the first-class cabin was far below expectations, with visible hairs, torn seats and even insects spotted in the seating area.

The traveler expressed frustration over the state of items provided during the flight, such as the warm towel and headphones, describing them as substandard. Despite the numerous complaints, the passenger noted that the only positive aspect of the flight was the quality of the food.

