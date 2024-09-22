Farmer shares how his chickens stopped dying mysteriously after he took his wife's advice







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A lawyer/ farmer has shared how his chickens stopped dying mysteriously after he implemented a suggestion his wife made.

He shared the story on X, writing: "My grown broilers have been mysteriously dying in pairs for some weeks now.

"I usually just give them away to my staff who insisted it was useful to them...

"The vet couldn't place his hand on the cause of their deaths so my wife said I should no longer "dash" the dead chickens to our staff but ask them to pay for it if they want it.

"They stopped dying."

Other X users have also claimed similar things happened to them and it was later discovered that staff were killing the birds to get the carcass as gifts from their boss.



