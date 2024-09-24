US Republicans demand investigation on whether Ukraine's ZELENSKY visit to US was ‘politically motivated’ to boost KAMALA HARRIS







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - U.S. House Republicans are demanding an investigation into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States this week, raising questions about whether it was intended to boost Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the November election.

A group of nine House Republicans led by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) is requesting information from the Justice and Defense departments to determine whether a visit from Zelensky to Pennsylvania earlier this week was “politically motivated” and paid for by U.S. taxpayer dollars in violation of federal law.

The request specifically cites comments from Zelensky in which he suggested a Trump-Vance administration could lead to “global conflict,” prompting criticism from GOP lawmakers who called it a “stump speech” for Harris.

“These actions have raised serious concerns among observers that the visit may have been politically motivated, potentially violating U.S. laws such as the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activities while on duty or using government resources for such activities,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

The letter also cites concerns that Zelensky was flown into Pennsylvania on a U.S. military aircraft and was provided Secret Service protection while visiting an ammunition plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, both of which would involve the use of taxpayer funds and must only be used for national security purposes.

If true, the lawmakers argue, those resources were used for purposes unrelated to national security but rather “to support a politically significant visit ahead of a major U.S. election.” In that case, Republicans say it would be a violation of federal law or ethical guidelines, thus prompting a “full accounting of those expenditures” to Congress.

"Using American taxpayer dollars to fund what was clearly a campaign-style event for the Democrats is unacceptable and likely illegal," Gooden said in a statement. "The American public deserves a full explanation and accountability for this blatant politicization of foreign diplomacy."

The letter specifically requests a full accounting of the use of military aircraft and Secret Service resources, including an explanation of the justification for those resources and how it “aligns with U.S. national interests.” Additionally, the lawmakers have requested an accounting of all other uses of taxpayer funds in connection with Zelensky’s visit.

Lawmakers are also pushing for an investigation into whether there was “any direct or indirect coordination” between Zelensky’s visit and any political campaigns, specifically pointing to the fact only Democratic officials were present for the Ukrainian president’s stop in Pennsylvania.

Those who accompanied Zelensky include Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), and Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA).

The letter also inquires whether any Republican elected officials from Pennsylvania were invited to attend the event.

The investigation request comes in response to a New Yorker story in which Zelensky suggested vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance was “too radical” and that former President Donald Trump “doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how.”

“I don’t take Vance’s words seriously, because, if this were a plan, then America is headed for global conflict,” Zelensky said.

“It would imply that whoever asserts control over territory — not the rightful owner but whoever came in a month or a week ago, with a machine gun in hand — is the one who’s in charge. We’ll end up in a world where might is right. And it will be a completely different world, a global showdown.”

Republicans argue that Zelensky’s remarks may amount to foreign election interference.

"Utilizing taxpayer dollars to parade a foreign leader around, who then attacks a major party ticket days before a presidential election, is textbook election interference and a clear violation of the Hatch Act,” Gooden said. “This is not only a gross misuse of public funds; it’s an outrageous manipulation of our democratic processes.”

Eight other Republicans signed on to the letter, including Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Dan Bishop (R-NC), and Eric Burlison (R-MO).