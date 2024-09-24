Former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender RAPHAEL VARANE retires from football aged 31







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Star player, Raphael Varane has retired from football after suffering a knee injury on his debut with Italian club Como.

The 31-year-old central defender joined the Serie A side this summer after leaving Manchester United as a free agent but played just 20 minutes for the club in a Coppa Italia match before being substituted off.

The former France international and the 2018 World Cup-winning player left United at the end of his contract this summer after making 95 appearances across three seasons for the club.

Varane, who is well known for his spell at Real Madrid where he made 360 appearances across 10 seasons, had signed a two-year deal with Como with the option of a further season.

The defender joined United from Madrid in the summer of 2021 and helped the club win the Carabao Cup in the 2022-23 season and the FA Cup the following year.

In a social media statement on Wednesday September 25, Varane said “all good things must come to an end” and insisted he had “no regrets” over his career.

The defender said that his achievements and memories gave him “immense pride and a feeling of fulfilment” and that he wanted “to go out strong”, with his penultimate match and final full appearance coming in the successful FA Cup final win for United in May.





"I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game," he wrote on Instagram. "It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct."

I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it's the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game-winning a trophy at Wembley," he said.

"I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud."

On his future plans, Varane added: "A new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon."

He began his career at Lens in France before joining Madrid in 2011, where he won 18 trophies including three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

Varane also enjoyed a distinguished international career, winning the World Cup with France in 2018 and the Nations League three years later while being capped 93 times.