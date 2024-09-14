U.S. Embassy issues a terror alert in Kenya, warns its citizen and urges Kenyan Police to be vigilant





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - The United States embassy has issued a terror alert in Kenya, advising its citizens to limit travel to hotels, shopping malls, and other crowded public places.

According to the embassy, terrorists may target locations that are highly frequented by their citizens and other foreigners, including tourists in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

"The US Embassy in Nairobi reminds US citizens in Kenya that they should exercise increased caution due to the risks of terrorism and kidnapping.

"Locations frequented by US citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be targets to terrorists," the alert reads.

It further warned that terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting locations including hotels, restaurants, embassies, malls, and markets.

They may also attack schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists.

"While attacks can occur at any time, concerns are heightened in proximity to anniversaries of prior terrorist attacks, such as September 11th, the September 21st Westgate Mall attack, and the October 7th Hamas attack against Israel," the embassy stated.

Citizens have been advised to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/foreigners, review their personal security plans, and be aware of their surroundings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST