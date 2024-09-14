GACHAGUA moves to assert his authority as Mt. Kenya kingpin after 48 MPs from the region dumped him for KINDIKI





Saturday, September 14, 2024 – In a move to assert his authority as Mt. Kenya kingpin, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hosted a group of leaders from the region who are seen as loyal to him.

This came after 48 MPs from Mt. Kenya distanced themselves from Gachagua and backed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their direct link to the Executive.

The meeting was held in the morning at the DP's residence in Karen. Present at the meeting were several MPs including; Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo), George Koimburi (Juja) Benjamin Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), and Trizah Wanjiru (Nominated).

Nyandarua Senator John Methu and former Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru were also present at the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting revolved around crafting strategies to stem the latest wave of rebellion in the Mt. Kenya region.

The declaration by the 48 MPs was covertly planned and executed, with members of the press only learning of the declaration after the lawmakers issued a joint statement.

The MPs blamed Gachagua for failing to demonstrate leadership, with the rebel MPs citing stalled infrastructure projects in the region as evidence.

The lawmakers further claimed that landmark infrastructure projects such as the Mau Mau Road have stalled despite Kenya Kwanza's pledge to ensure completion of the same.

The Kenyan DAILY POST