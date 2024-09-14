Are DCI detectives suspecting foul play at Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy that killed 21 pupils? They are now pursuing this missing link





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are close to getting to the bottom of the fire tragedy that killed 21 pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy after intensifying the probe.

Central to the investigation is the role of a matron who was mysteriously absent from the dormitory on the night of the fire.

Investigators are focusing on three critical leads, including the matron’s unexplained absence, the building’s structural integrity, and the possibility of an electrical fault.

The DCI is questioning why the matron, who was responsible for the well-being of the boys, was not present during the incident, raising concerns about her whereabouts and duties on that fateful night.

Kenyans have been demanding answers as to what caused the fire, and whether it was an incident of negligence or arson.

This comes as a trend of school fires has engulfed the country in this third term, exposing the underbelly of poor infrastructure and indiscipline in the building of school dormitories and classes across the country.

Sources close to the investigation reveal that detectives are working to establish if her absence was linked to an accident she reportedly had, preventing her from reporting to work.

However, conflicting reports have cast doubt on whether she had officially communicated her inability to perform her duties that evening.

