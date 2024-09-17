U.S. Company reveals more disturbing news about RUTO and the Adani Group over JKIA takeover deal – Look!

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - An American Company has brought another twist to the controversial Adani deal to take over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Speaking during an interview,
the U.S. company faulted President William Ruto's administration for favoring
Adani at the expense of other companies that are capable of revamping JKIA.
The company
revealed that it submitted a presentation letter to then Transport Cabinet
Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen seeking a deal to revamp the country's main airport.
According to the firm, despite
submitting the proposal in mid-June, they were yet to receive any response from
the Kenyan government concerning their request.
“So far, we haven’t had any
response from Kenya’s government to that letter of presentation,” stated the
company’s official who spoke to the publication.
The concern by the U.S. company
comes days after Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir clarified that
the Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) was yet to be finalised as
purported by a section of Kenyans.
Chirchir while appearing before
the Senate Road and Transport Committee also noted that the deal with Adani
would not affect other airports.
“The Adani Privately Initiated
Proposal is only confined to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. It is further
confined to another aeronautical and commercial development,” Chirchir
reiterated.
The Minister further noted that
the government had already commenced public participation in the deal and urged
Kenyans to exercise patience.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments