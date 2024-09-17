U.S. Company reveals more disturbing news about RUTO and the Adani Group over JKIA takeover deal – Look!





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - An American Company has brought another twist to the controversial Adani deal to take over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Speaking during an interview, the U.S. company faulted President William Ruto's administration for favoring Adani at the expense of other companies that are capable of revamping JKIA.

The company revealed that it submitted a presentation letter to then Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen seeking a deal to revamp the country's main airport.

According to the firm, despite submitting the proposal in mid-June, they were yet to receive any response from the Kenyan government concerning their request.

“So far, we haven’t had any response from Kenya’s government to that letter of presentation,” stated the company’s official who spoke to the publication.

The concern by the U.S. company comes days after Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir clarified that the Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) was yet to be finalised as purported by a section of Kenyans.

Chirchir while appearing before the Senate Road and Transport Committee also noted that the deal with Adani would not affect other airports.

“The Adani Privately Initiated Proposal is only confined to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. It is further confined to another aeronautical and commercial development,” Chirchir reiterated.

The Minister further noted that the government had already commenced public participation in the deal and urged Kenyans to exercise patience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST