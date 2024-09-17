Acting IG GILBERT MASENGELI reinstates Justice Lawrence Mugambi’s security detail after public pressure





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has confirmed today that the National Police Service has reinstated the security detail for High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi.

Speaking on Tuesday, Masengeli said the security detail was replaced by two VIP protection officers from the Judiciary Police Unit.

He insisted that despite having security officers seconded to provide protection to other state agencies, they remain under the command of the National Police Service and the IG may reassign them where he deems fit.

"Police Officers seconded to all government institutions, remain serving officers of the National Police Service and their deployment or reassignment remains the mandate of the IG," Masengeli said.

"In the case of Justice Mugambi, the two security officers in question are general duty officers and were therefore recalled to attend VIP security training, and were replaced by two VIP protection officers from the Judiciary Police Unit," he said.

His remarks come hours after he had explained that the said officers had been recalled for a training session.

