SHAME on Health CS DEBORAH BARASA as SHIF online registration fiasco reveals she’s even more clueless than NAKHUMICHA – LOOK!





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Newly appointed Health Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Deborah Barasa, appears to be more clueless than her predecessor, Susan Nakhumicha, who was sacked in July by President William Ruto over incompetence.

This is after it emerged that the newly adopted Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is not working despite the CS urging all Kenyans to register themselves online by September 30, 2024.

The SHIF webpage has so many errors that it is taking hours for someone to register.

It appears the website was procured from ‘River Road’ by the ‘Mafia House Cartels’.

These revelations come at a time when Barasa has urged Kenyans to register for the SHIF model, emphasizing that every Kenyan must be captured in the system.

"As such, every Kenyan citizen, including dependents, is mandated by law to register as a member of the SHIF," the notice read in part.

For employers, they are required to use the SHIF Employer Portal (https://sha.go.ke/) to manage their employees' SHIF contributions.

The portal will serve four key functions: register your employees and their dependents, make SHIF contributions on behalf of your employees, generate reports, and update employee information.

The Kenyan DAILY POST