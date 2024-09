Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Local media reports that a recently appointed Cabinet Secretary, assigned a crucial docket by President Ruto, has become an absentee at the ministry headquarters.

He has reportedly stepped into the office only once since his appointment.

The majority of the staff have expressed concern, saying they only see him on television at functions and fear he may soon plunge the crucial docket into further problems.

Check this out,





The Kenyan DAILY POST.