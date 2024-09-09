Detectives flag down a vehicle along Kisii-Oyugis road and recover explosive materials from two suspects following intelligence reports (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Acting on intelligence, detectives from Kisii Central have swooped in and apprehended two individuals in possession of a cache of explosive materials.

Wilfred Chaha Mokami, 28, and Chabere Mwita Mahenda, 49 were cruising down the Kisii-Oyugis road when their vehicle, registration number KDQ 445R, and trailer, registration number ZH 4943, were flagged down by eagle-eyed officers. Upon search the officers discovered three cartons packed with 459 pieces of water gel explosives (V6) and two detonating cords, hidden in plain sight.



The suspects are being held in lawful custody at Mosocho Police Station, as detectives dig deeper into the case.

Meanwhile, the seized explosives and vehicles are being held as exhibits.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.