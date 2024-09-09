RUTO sends MUDAVADI to clean up the ghost projects mess after MORARA KEBASO's expose – Look!





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – President William Ruto has reportedly sent Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to clean up the mess that is ghost projects after the expose by Lawyer Morara Kebaso.

Morara Kebaso has been inspecting stalled projects that were started by Ruto and ended up being white elephants, and in the process painting the government in a bad light.

To counter him, Ruto has sent Mudavadi and Kindiki on an errand to make sure Morara does not find a reason to attack him.

Mudavadi and Kindiki are set to embark on verification of high-impact national government projects to counter inspection by government critics.

The exercise by the government is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 10, to Saturday, September 14, 2024, in two out of the eight administrative regions in the country.

The exercise, to be conducted in the 1st and 2nd Quarter of this Financial Year will start off in Eastern and Coast regions before cascading to North Eastern, Nairobi, Central, Rift Valley Nyanza, and Western regions.

The OPCS, through the National Government Coordination Secretariat (NGCS) with the overarching mandate of coordination of National Government Operations, is working with National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) in the Interior Ministry to coordinate this exercise in a holistic approach.

The OPCS/MINA verification teams, who include the MDA's focal persons, will document issues and identify bottlenecks for better coordination of service delivery.

