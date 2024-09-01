Uproar as KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH mocks GACHAGUA in front of RUTO – See what he said as he praised RAILA





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah may have landed himself in serious trouble after disrespecting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in front of President William Ruto.

Gachagua and Ichung'wah accompanied the president to Nyanza for a four-day working tour.

At every opportunity to speak, the Kikuyu lawmaker, who is also the Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, directed his epithets at Gachagua, whom he accused of advancing tribal politics.

In Siaya and Kisumu, Ichung'wah confronted Gachagua as the latter watched, accusing the deputy president of trying to sow division and exclusion by allegedly blocking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his allies from accessing State House, only to be caught off guard when Baba joined President William Ruto's government.

Reacting to the MP's recent displays of anger against Gachagua, lawyer Donald Kipkorir said he was out of order.

Kipkorir implied that it was unwise for Ichung'wah to challenge a senior leader without respect, adding that his continued attacks on the deputy president would accomplish nothing.

Kipkorir's sentiment was echoed by Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wah, who found it imprudent for the lawmaker to continue attacking the deputy president, especially when Nyanza leaders had warmly welcomed Gachagua.

The senator said the issue would be dealt with, perhaps politically, after the president concludes his tour of Nyanza.

Karungo petitioned Gachagua's detractors to rally behind the president in uniting the country and maintaining focus on the nation's development agenda at the expense of what he said was engaging in petty politics.

