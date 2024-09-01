Even Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI agrees RUTO is a big joke and indirectly supports Gen Zs





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi is skeptical about whether President William Ruto is serious about addressing the issues highlighted by Gen Z during the anti-government protests.

This is after he questioned whether former Public Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is fit for his current post after Ruto appointed him as his economic advisor.

In a statement, Ahmednasir blasted Ruto for appointing Kuria to join his council of economic advisors, yet he fired him on the grounds of incompetency.

As a result, he noted that Kuria was not the best fit to advise the Cabinet, yet he had failed in his own portfolio previously.

The lawyer said such dynamics indicated failures and blunders in Ruto's government, adding that the president should shoulder the blame should his regime fail.

"Kenya is a funny country. My good friend Moses Kuria was unceremoniously fired by President William Ruto weeks ago for a number of weighty grounds that were enumerated in a press release.”

“Ruto subsequently reconstituted his cabinet. Now we have the very man who was fired and found wanting and unfit to be a cabinet secretary all over the place, dishing advice to those whom President Ruto found competent and fit on how to run their respective ministries.”

“I swear this country is not serious! And the blame squarely falls on the shoulders of President Ruto," he said.

Ruto, while firing his Cabinet, said the decision was informed by Kenyans' evaluation of its performance.

He suggested the team had not lived up to the expectations of the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST