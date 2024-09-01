Even Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI agrees RUTO is a big joke and indirectly supports Gen Zs

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi is skeptical about whether President William Ruto is serious about addressing the issues highlighted by Gen Z during the anti-government protests.
This is after he questioned
whether former Public Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is fit for his current post
after Ruto appointed him as his economic advisor.
In a statement, Ahmednasir
blasted Ruto for appointing Kuria to join his council of economic advisors, yet
he fired him on the grounds of incompetency.
As a result, he noted that Kuria
was not the best fit to advise the Cabinet, yet he had failed in his own
portfolio previously.
The lawyer said such dynamics
indicated failures and blunders in Ruto's government, adding that the president
should shoulder the blame should his regime fail.
"Kenya is a funny country.
My good friend Moses Kuria was unceremoniously fired by President William
Ruto weeks ago for a number of weighty grounds that were enumerated in a
press release.”
“Ruto subsequently reconstituted
his cabinet. Now we have the very man who was fired and found wanting and unfit
to be a cabinet secretary all over the place, dishing advice to those whom
President Ruto found competent and fit on how to run their respective
ministries.”
“I swear this country is not
serious! And the blame squarely falls on the shoulders of President Ruto,"
he said.
Ruto, while firing his Cabinet,
said the decision was informed by Kenyans' evaluation of its performance.
He suggested the team had not
lived up to the expectations of the public.
