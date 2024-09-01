ODM Senator reveals shocking details about Governor MWANGAZA’s impeachment – You won’t believe what RUTO did behind the scenes

Sunday, September 1, 2024 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza did not deserve to be impeached, at least by the Senate.
This was revealed by ODM Senator
Godfrey Osotsi, who claimed that most senators agreed that the charges against
Mwangaza were not impeachable.
During an interview,
Osotsi alleged that, despite the Senators agreeing the charges were weak, UDA
Senators mysteriously changed their mind two hours into the vote and decided to
impeach the Meru Governor.
The ODM senator sensationally
claimed that the impeachment of Governor Kawira was state-sanctioned after
leaders from Meru visited President William Ruto at State House.
"Most Senators agreed that the charges against the Meru governor were too weak and not impeachable.
"However, two hours before the election, our colleagues from UDA mysteriously
changed their position and decided to impeach Kawira Mwangaza.”
“We want a Parliament where
decisions are made based on facts and the rule of law and not because MPs have
been called to State House," remarked Osotsi.
The Senator termed Parliament
the weakest link in the governance system due to interference from the
executive.
The Senate upheld the
impeachment of Governor Kawira on grounds of gross violation of the
constitution, misconduct, and abuse of office.
However, the High Court
suspended the Senate's decision to impeach the Meru Governor.
