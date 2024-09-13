Uproar as Governor SAKAJA acquires a gold mace worth a whopping Sh33 million – A wooden mace served the same job





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Nairobi County under the leadership of Governor Johnson Sakaja is in the spotlight yet again for the wrong reasons.

This is after it acquired a Ksh33 million gold-plated mace amid a county funding crisis that has left several county employees without salaries for months now.

The 11kg mace was presented to the County Assembly on Tuesday by Nairobi Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi who said that the mace is intended to signify the assembly's authority.

The speaker went ahead to warn MCAs against failing to respect the authority the mace signifies.

“I urge the honourable members to familiarize themselves with the standing orders regarding the mace to avoid issues,” Ng’ondi told the MCAs.

Majority Leader Peter Imwatok also called upon the MCAs to carry out their duties diligently and operate within established structures.

This purchase comes in the wheels of intense opposition from a section of Nairobi MCAs who felt that the funds would have been utilised much better.

Nairobi has been caught up in a cash crunch that has left many departments underfunded even leaving several directors without allowances for months now.

The move has not been without opposition with several MCAs stating that the money should have channeled towards more constructive purposes.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai stated that Nairobi doesn't need a golden mace to function and can manage with a wooden one.

The Kenyan DAILY POST