It is over for GACHAGUA as 48 Mt Kenya MPs dump him and declare loyalty to KINDIKI in Nyandarua declaration – Look!

Friday, September 13, 2024 – In a surprising turn of events, 48 Mt. Kenya MPs have denounced Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and thrown their weight behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who has been tipped to become the region's next kingpin.
The MPs, largely drawn from the
ruling party UDA, met in Nyahururu in Nyandarua County and agreed to back the
Interior CS, effectively pitting him against Gachagua.
According to the MPs, Mt. Kenya
cannot work without the rest of the country like Gachagua is advocating with his unity call.
"Accordingly, we are convinced beyond doubt that the unity of this region must be pursued in the context of the unity of the nation as a whole.
"We are one indivisible people of
Kenya and must always put our country first-Kenya Kwanza,’’ the statement read
in part.
During the meeting, the MPs
highlighted that the development needs of the region have been frustrated by
the lack of political leadership who can guide the region to champion the
region’s interests.
"Unfortunately, our efforts to
consolidate the developmental needs of the people we represent and canvas for
their realization has been frustrated by the lack of a focal point of reference
around whom we can channel the interests and priorities of our people to the
Government for actualization,’’ the lawmakers noted.
The meeting came against the backdrop
of simmering political divisions within the region’s politics after some
leaders from Mt Kenya East declared Kithure Kindiki as the Mt. Kenya leader.
The divisions have in the past
spread over to the national scene, with some leaders threatening to advance
impeachment talks for the deputy president, claiming that he was acting on
selfish tribal interests that have painted the region negatively.
