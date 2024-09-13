It is over for GACHAGUA as 48 Mt Kenya MPs dump him and declare loyalty to KINDIKI in Nyandarua declaration – Look!





Friday, September 13, 2024 – In a surprising turn of events, 48 Mt. Kenya MPs have denounced Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and thrown their weight behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who has been tipped to become the region's next kingpin.

The MPs, largely drawn from the ruling party UDA, met in Nyahururu in Nyandarua County and agreed to back the Interior CS, effectively pitting him against Gachagua.

According to the MPs, Mt. Kenya cannot work without the rest of the country like Gachagua is advocating with his unity call.

"Accordingly, we are convinced beyond doubt that the unity of this region must be pursued in the context of the unity of the nation as a whole.

"We are one indivisible people of Kenya and must always put our country first-Kenya Kwanza,’’ the statement read in part.

During the meeting, the MPs highlighted that the development needs of the region have been frustrated by the lack of political leadership who can guide the region to champion the region’s interests.

"Unfortunately, our efforts to consolidate the developmental needs of the people we represent and canvas for their realization has been frustrated by the lack of a focal point of reference around whom we can channel the interests and priorities of our people to the Government for actualization,’’ the lawmakers noted.

The meeting came against the backdrop of simmering political divisions within the region’s politics after some leaders from Mt Kenya East declared Kithure Kindiki as the Mt. Kenya leader.

The divisions have in the past spread over to the national scene, with some leaders threatening to advance impeachment talks for the deputy president, claiming that he was acting on selfish tribal interests that have painted the region negatively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST