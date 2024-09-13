See how GACHAGUA blasted SAKAJA over Muthurwa protests and warned him never to mess with Mt. Kenya businesses





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua blasted Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over his handling of Wakulima Market traders which led to protests yesterday.

The DP revealed that the traders, especially from Mt. Kenya, personally called him to remind him of campaign promises he, alongside the governor, made to them when hunting for votes in 2022.

"We gave a commitment that our administration will never disrupt their lives or undermine their economic activities," Gachagua shared in a statement.

"These traders gave you their trust and vote, and it is only fair you give them an ear,” Gachagua tweeted.

"Kindly, forgive me if I appear intrusive, but they are coming to me as I was your guarantor in matters of trust. Please, my brother." Gachagua added.

"Kindly, do consider having a sitting with the leadership of the market to agree on whatever changes your Government desires without adversely affecting their livelihoods," he advised.

Wakulima traders staged a protest yesterday morning after Sakaja tried to move them from the market to Kangundo Road

The Nairobi city county government released a statement explaining the removal of traders from Wakulima Market.

The county explained that the current state of Wakulima Market was untenable. Traders have exceeded the intended capacity of 1,200 by threefold, which has led to severe congestion.

This overflow hampers traders' operations and makes it challenging for pedestrians to navigate the market effectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST