Ukraine bans Telegram for officials over security threats







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Ukraine has restricted the use of Telegram for its government, military, and security officials, citing “threats” to national security on the app founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov.

“The National Security and Defence Council decided to restrict the use of Telegram in government agencies, military formations, and critical infrastructure facilities,” the council said in a statement on Facebook, saying it was a “matter of national security.”

During a recent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Budanov provided "substantiated evidence" that Russian intelligence services have access to Telegram users' personal correspondence, even deleted messages, and their personal data.

"I have always advocated freedom of speech, but the issue of Telegram is not a matter of freedom of speech, it is a matter of national security," Budanov said.

As a result, Ukraine's cybersecurity centre decided to ban the Telegram app on official devices of government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defence sector, and critical infrastructure enterprises.

The only exceptions will be those for whom the use of this messenger is "part of their official duties," according to the statement.