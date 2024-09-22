Son sentenced to life imprisonment for brutal murder of his mother over witchcraft claims

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A 33-year-old man, Bongani Thulani Matsane has been sentenced to life and an additional five years imprisonment for the brutal m8rder of his 64-year-old mother, Thembi Ngwenya after accusing her of practising witchcraft.
The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court sentenced Matsane
on Friday, September 20, 2024.
The regional spokesperson of the National Prosecuting
Authority, NPA in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, in a statement after the
sentencing said Matsane was residing with his mother in her homestead in
Mganduzweni in the district of Nsikazi.
In December 2022, the accused confronted his mother and
asked her to stop bewitching him as he was told that things were not well in
his life because somebody was bewitching him.
“On the evening of 14 December 2022, the deceased sent the
accused to buy bread in a local shop and on his return with the bread, he gave
it to the deceased and went out,” the statement read.
He took a handhoe and approached the deceased from behind.
He struck her with it on the head and the deceased ran out of the house crying
for help.
He continued chasing her until she collapsed.
He then dragged her into her bedroom, placed her on the bed
and set the bed alight. He further wiped the blood stain on the floor.
The accused was arrested the same day.
Senior State Advocate Thulani Msibi addressed the court that
the accused's plea of guilty is not a genuine remorse, his belief in
misfortunes cannot be used as a compelling reason for the court to deviate from
the prescribed sentence of life.
Advocate Msibi further argued that the accused took the life
of a person he was supposed to take care of.
Victim Impact Statements compiled by the other sons of the
deceased and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Nomfundo Mokoena were
presented.
They detailed that they could not believe the evil actions
committed by the accused to their mother, how their lives had been
devastatingly changed, suffered financial loss and had to go for counselling
sessions.
When sentencing the accused, Judge Manthata said the most
aggravating factor was how the accused killed his mother and the abuse of an
old person.
The accused was sentenced to life for murder and five years
imprisonment for defeating the ends of Justice.
The court ordered the sentence imposed on count 2 to run
concurrently with the sentence imposed on count 1, effectively the accused will
serve life.
The court further declared the accused unfit to work with
Old Aged persons.
“This sentence highlights the NPA's commitment to ensuring
that perpetrators of such crimes are severely punished to deter others,” the
statement added.
