Tech guru who allegedly helped Israel source pagers used to bomb Lebanon went missing on day of the explosions







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A Norwegian tech guru who was allegedly involved in financial transactions concerning the purchase of pagers used to bomb Hezbollah militants went missing on the day of the blasts and hasn’t been heard from since.

The investigation into the pager explosions in Lebanon on Wednesday, 18 September, revealed that Indian-born entrepreneur Rinson Jose, 39, was involved in financial transactions concerning the purchase of pagers.

International media reports indicate that his company was involved in financial transactions concerning the purchase of pagers.

Jose, 39, was listed as the owner of a Bulgarian shell company that reportedly paid British-educated intermediary Cristiana Arcidiacono-Barsony £1.3million as part of a complex Mossad-orchestrated deal to obtain the pagers.

Jose, who moved to Oslo in 2015 after a two-year stint working for a London immigration advisory firm, is understood to have left on a pre-planned business trip on Tuesday, September 17.

Since making the trip, his primary employer, Norwegian media conglomerate NHST, has been unable to reach him.

It was also gathered that they contacted Norway’s domestic intelligence service late on Wednesday night after becoming aware of his links to the attacks in Lebanon.

Oslo Police District announced last night that they have ‘launched preliminary investigations into the information that has come to light.’

Spokesman Unni Grøndal added: ‘We are aware of the information, but have no comment on the matter as of now.’

Kerala Additional Director General of Police (AGDP) (Intelligence) TK Vinod Kumar told South First: “We don’t have any official information to confirm the reports in international media claiming Malayalees’ involvement in the Lebanon pager explosion. The report says he is a Norwegian citizen from Wayanad, but Kerala Intelligence has not received any data to confirm this.”

He said no official information indicated Jose was directly involved, adding: “If the reports are verified, Kerala Intelligence will look into this matter immediately.”