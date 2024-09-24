UHURU and KALONZO make their first move as they sue RUTO over the controversial ADANI-JKIA takeover deal.





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 – President William Ruto will have former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to contend with as far as the controversial Adan deal to take over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is concerned.

This is after they were enjoined in the petition filed by Kenyans over the JKIA-Adani deal.

In a statement, Kalonzo revealed that other political parties had also been enjoined in the suit besides Jubilee and Wiper.

The petitioners are seeking to pause the JKIA takeover claiming that the deal infringes on various laws of the land.

"As stated in Kajiado, I attended the High Court this morning in the Matter of the illegal alienation of JKIA which is a strategic government asset against the Adani Group," he remarked.

"The amended Petition now includes The Wiper Democratic Movement Party, KANU, DAP Kenya, and the Jubilee Party."

As detailed by Kalonzo, the matter is set to be heard at the Milimani Law Courts on October 17, 2024.

The JKIA-Adani deal has faced public scrutiny in recent weeks owing to various concessions that the government will be making in favour of the Indian company.

Among the issues that have been raised by various civil groups and political leaders include the anticipated loss of jobs and the timeline for Adani running the international airport.

Ruto's government has maintained that the deal is still a proposal, not yet finalized, and has strongly defended Adani.

