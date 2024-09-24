Activist MORARA KEBASO now reveals why he sneaked away from the accident scene in Embu like a thief





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Political activist Morara Kebaso has explained why he fled from the scene of the car accident in Embu County on Sunday night.

In a statement, Morara noted that his reason for fleeing the scene was safety concern over what had happened, adding that it could have been orchestrated.

"After the accident on Sunday, I disappeared very fast from the scene in another car because sometimes accidents are used to cause confusion so that the real thing can happen. I don't want to blame anyone without evidence," Kebaso stated.

He cited various potential threats, including "government officials that we have exposed, the opposition that feels we are taking their space, rising tribal chiefs that feel like our message might dilute their influence, presidential candidates who think I will run against them, contractors who have been paid money and disappeared, sympathizers of the corrupt."

In response, he noted that he would increase his security going forward and minimize events that run into the night.

"I will definitely review my security detail upwards. And I will avoid meetings that spill over into the night," he said.

Kebaso shared in a post on X on Sunday that he was hit by a drunk driver while returning from Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties as part of his countrywide civic education campaign.

Kebaso has emerged as a prominent activist exposing stalled government projects in Kenya.

He has traversed several counties in the country documenting and mobilizing the public to take an interest in demanding accountability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST