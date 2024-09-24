UEFA strips San Siro of hosting 2026/27 Champions League Final

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - UEFA will reopen the bidding to host the 2027 men’s Champions League final after the match was taken away from the famous San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
European football’s governing body has gone back to the
drawing board after authorities in the Italian city could not offer guarantees
that refurbishment work at San Siro stadium and the surrounding area would not
affect the match,” according to Mirror.
The football body indicated in May that a decision on the
2027 final host was being postponed, subject to receiving the necessary
guarantees around the San Siro refurbishment.
Now, a decision on a new host is expected in May or June
next year.
“As the Municipality of
Milano could not guarantee that the San Siro stadium and its surroundings would
not be affected by refurbishment works in the period of the 2027 UEFA Champions
League final, it was decided not to assign the final to Milan and to re-open
the bidding process to appoint a suitable venue, with a decision expected in
May/June 2025,” UEFA said in a statement.
Agreement has also been reached over UEFA’s solidarity
funding, with Premier League clubs outside of European competition receiving a
smaller slice over the next three seasons than under the previous agreement.
The last time the San Siro hosted the Champions League final
was in 2016 when Spanish giants Real Madrid edged city rivals Atletico in a
penalty shootout.
It also hosted the final in 2001 between Bayern Munich and
Valencia which the Germans won via penalties.
0 Comments