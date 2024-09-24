NBA star, GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, confirms marriage to longtime girlfriend MARIAH RIDDLESPRIGGER







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Greek-based NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are officially a married couple.

The Milwaukee Bucks star confirmed the news at a launch event in partnership with Degree this week.

"We had an incredible few days there together. We had fun," Giannis recalled. "It was a celebration of our love. Now we've become one. And I'm happy that we did it. I feel like a lot of people had fun."

Giannis told People that he and his longtime girlfriend went for a destination wedding in Greece and "were able to have all of the people that were close to us, our family."

"Most of my teammates, Bucks teammates, ex-teammates... they were there," Giannis said, adding that his "friends and business partners" were also in attendance.

This was a choice they decided on "as a couple," the NBA player said.

"My kids were there," he said of his sons Maverick Shai and Liam Charles, and daughter Eva Brooke, who he shares with the social media personality.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger are the parents of three children: sons Maverick Shai and Liam Charles, and daughter Eva Brooke.