NBA star, GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, confirms marriage to longtime girlfriend MARIAH RIDDLESPRIGGER

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Greek-based NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are officially a married couple.
The Milwaukee Bucks star confirmed the news at a launch
event in partnership with Degree this week.
"We had an incredible few days there together. We had
fun," Giannis recalled. "It was a celebration of our love. Now we've
become one. And I'm happy that we did it. I feel like a lot of people had
fun."
Giannis told People that he and his
longtime girlfriend went for a destination wedding in Greece and "were
able to have all of the people that were close to us, our family."
"Most of my teammates, Bucks teammates, ex-teammates...
they were there," Giannis said, adding that his "friends and business
partners" were also in attendance.
This was a choice they decided on "as a couple,"
the NBA player said.
"My kids were there," he said of his sons Maverick
Shai and Liam Charles, and daughter Eva Brooke, who he shares with the social
media personality.
